BOC Aviation Orders 80 New Airbus A320NEO Family Aircraft
- BOC Aviation Limited (OTC: BCVVF) has agreed to purchase 80 new Airbus A320NEO family aircraft from Airbus SE (OTC: EADSY). Financial terms were not disclosed.
- The company expects aircraft deliveries to occur between 2027 and 2029.
- “This is the largest single order that we have ever placed and it will bring our total Airbus aircraft purchased since inception to 546,” stated Robert Martin, Managing Director, and CEO, BOC Aviation.
- Price Action: EADSY shares traded higher by 1.94% at $28.34, and BCVVF higher by 0.93% at $7.63 on the last check Monday.
