 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BOC Aviation Purchases 11 Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 12:16pm   Comments
Share:
BOC Aviation Purchases 11 Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft
  • BOC Aviation, a global aircraft operating leasing company, has agreed to purchase 11 new 737 MAX 8 aircraft from Boeing Co (NYSE: BA). Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The aircraft will be leased to Lynx Air on long-term leases and will be powered by CFM LEAP-1B engines and are scheduled for delivery in 2023 and 2024.
  • Additionally, Boeing announced a $2 million emergency assistance package to support humanitarian response efforts in Ukraine. The assistance package will be directed to organizations bringing food, water, clothing, medicine, and shelter to displaced Ukrainians.
  • Price Action: BA shares are trading lower by 3.47% at $190.94 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BA)

Markets Fall As Russia-Ukraine Tensions Escalate; American Express, Boeing See Sharp Drops
What Are Whales Doing With Boeing
10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Boeing Whale Trades Spotted
Want To Bet Against Tesla? There Could Be A New Inverse ETF For Traders
Boeing And 3 Other Stocks Bought By Insiders
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com