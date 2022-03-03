BOC Aviation Purchases 11 Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft
- BOC Aviation, a global aircraft operating leasing company, has agreed to purchase 11 new 737 MAX 8 aircraft from Boeing Co (NYSE: BA). Financial terms were not disclosed.
- The aircraft will be leased to Lynx Air on long-term leases and will be powered by CFM LEAP-1B engines and are scheduled for delivery in 2023 and 2024.
- Additionally, Boeing announced a $2 million emergency assistance package to support humanitarian response efforts in Ukraine. The assistance package will be directed to organizations bringing food, water, clothing, medicine, and shelter to displaced Ukrainians.
- Price Action: BA shares are trading lower by 3.47% at $190.94 on the last check Thursday.
