GE Secures Order For Six Gas Turbine Packages; Alliance Airlines Expands Relationship With GE Digital
- General Electric Co (NYSE: GE) received an order from Taiwan Power Company (TPC) for six of its advanced LM2500XPRESS gas turbine packages aiming to provide a rapid, highly modular technology. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- GE expects to build TPC's 175 megawatts (MW) Tung Hsiao Power Plant Renewal Project gas plant in less than 10 months from the order, with a targeted official dispatch date expected before December 31, 2022.
- Separately, GE announced that Alliance Airlines had selected Fuel Insight to focus efforts on saving fuel burn with fast access to flight data.
- GE Digital's Fuel Insight is designed to provide fuel-saving dashboards that include real-time data for analysis.
- Price Action: GE shares are trading higher by 0.29% at $90.00 on last check Monday.
