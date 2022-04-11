 Skip to main content

GE Secures Order For Six Gas Turbine Packages; Alliance Airlines Expands Relationship With GE Digital
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 11, 2022 12:14pm   Comments
GE Secures Order For Six Gas Turbine Packages; Alliance Airlines Expands Relationship With GE Digital
  • General Electric Co (NYSE: GEreceived an order from Taiwan Power Company (TPC) for six of its advanced LM2500XPRESS gas turbine packages aiming to provide a rapid, highly modular technology. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • GE expects to build TPC's 175 megawatts (MW) Tung Hsiao Power Plant Renewal Project gas plant in less than 10 months from the order, with a targeted official dispatch date expected before December 31, 2022.
  • Separately, GE announced that Alliance Airlines had selected Fuel Insight to focus efforts on saving fuel burn with fast access to flight data. 
  • GE Digital's Fuel Insight is designed to provide fuel-saving dashboards that include real-time data for analysis.
  • Price Action: GE shares are trading higher by 0.29% at $90.00 on last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

