 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Trinity Biotech Stock Surges After $45M Capital Infusion From Korea-Based Firm
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 11, 2022 11:45am   Comments
Share:
Trinity Biotech Stock Surges After $45M Capital Infusion From Korea-Based Firm

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ: TRIB) announced a $45 million investment and partnership with MiCo Ltd, a KOSDAQ-listed and Korea-based company.

  • MiCo is engaged in the biomedical business through its affiliate MiCo BioMed and provides cutting-edge technology-driven solutions in the semi-conductor and green energy sectors.
  • MiCo's investment consists of approximately 11.2 million ADSs at $2.25 per ADS, representing a 130% premium to Trinity Biotech's closing price of $0.98 on April 8.
  • MiCo will hold 29.9% of Trinity Biotech's voting share capital following this investment.
  • In addition to the newly issued equity, the company has agreed to issue a seven-year, unsecured junior convertible note for $20 million, with a fixed interest rate of 1.5% and an ADS conversion price of $3.24 per ADS. 
  • The company intends to use the funds primarily to repay a portion of its $81.25 million term loan, which is expected to reduce its annual interest cost by approximately $4 million each year. 
  • The company reported FY21 sales of $92.96 million, down 8.8% Y/Y.
  • Point-of-Care revenues increased 12.2% to $10.3 million, driven by higher HIV sales in Africa.
  • Clinical Laboratory revenues decreased 10.9% to $82.6 million, mainly due to lower PCR Viral Transport Media sales.
  • Price Action: TRIB shares are up 37.7% at $1.35 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TRIB)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Health Care Financing Offerings Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com