Triumph Secures Next Generation Jammer Production Contracts From Raytheon
- Triumph Group Inc (NYSE: TGI) has secured a multi-year contract from Raytheon Intelligence & Space, a Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE: RTX) business, to deliver air inlet and exhaust electro-mechanical door actuators and an advanced electronic control system for the Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band (NGJ-MB) pod. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- The contract covers LRIP lots I and II production demand and non-recurring engineering for product and production enhancement.
- The company will perform the work at its Actuation Products & Services facility in Redmond, Washington.
- Price Action: TGI shares are trading higher by 4.30% at $24.86, and RTX shares are trading higher by 2.00% at $102.41 on the last check Monday.
