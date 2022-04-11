 Skip to main content

Triumph Secures Next Generation Jammer Production Contracts From Raytheon
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 11, 2022 10:43am   Comments
  • Triumph Group Inc (NYSE: TGI) has secured a multi-year contract from Raytheon Intelligence & Space, a Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE: RTX) business, to deliver air inlet and exhaust electro-mechanical door actuators and an advanced electronic control system for the Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band (NGJ-MB) pod. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The contract covers LRIP lots I and II production demand and non-recurring engineering for product and production enhancement.
  • The company will perform the work at its Actuation Products & Services facility in Redmond, Washington.
  • Price Action: TGI shares are trading higher by 4.30% at $24.86, and RTX shares are trading higher by 2.00% at $102.41 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap

