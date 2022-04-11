KB Home Adopts $300M Share Repurchase Program
- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) said its Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $300 million of its common stock.
- The repurchase replaces prior authorization, which had 331,400 shares remaining.
- The Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share, payable on May 19, 2022, to stockholders of record on May 5, 2022.
- The company held $240.7 million in cash and equivalents as of February 28, 2022.
- Price Action: KBH shares are trading lower by 0.64% at $30.82 in premarket on the last check Monday.
