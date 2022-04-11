 Skip to main content

Cosmic Wings Partners With DoorDash, Grubhub
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 11, 2022 8:54am   Comments
Cosmic Wings Partners With DoorDash, Grubhub
  • Applebee's online-only restaurant, Cosmic Wings, has partnered with DoorDash Inc (NYSE: DASH) and Just Eat Takeaway.Com NV's (OTC: JTKWY) GrubHub.
  • Through the partnership, customers can order items in the Cosmic Wings menu through DoorDash.
  • Cosmic Wings will launch on Grubhub on April 15.
  • "We're thrilled that more fans will enjoy the one-of-a-kind menu through the expanded distribution with our partners at DoorDash and Grubhub," said Vicki Hormann, Executive Director of Off Premise, Applebee's.
  • Price Action: DASH shares are trading lower by 3.38% at $102.82 in premarket on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Restaurants General

