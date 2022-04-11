Cosmic Wings Partners With DoorDash, Grubhub
- Applebee's online-only restaurant, Cosmic Wings, has partnered with DoorDash Inc (NYSE: DASH) and Just Eat Takeaway.Com NV's (OTC: JTKWY) GrubHub.
- Through the partnership, customers can order items in the Cosmic Wings menu through DoorDash.
- Cosmic Wings will launch on Grubhub on April 15.
- "We're thrilled that more fans will enjoy the one-of-a-kind menu through the expanded distribution with our partners at DoorDash and Grubhub," said Vicki Hormann, Executive Director of Off Premise, Applebee's.
- Price Action: DASH shares are trading lower by 3.38% at $102.82 in premarket on the last check Monday.
