Goldman Sachs Acquires NN Investment Partners For $1.9B: Reuters
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 11, 2022 7:42am   Comments
Goldman Sachs Acquires NN Investment Partners For $1.9B: Reuters
  • Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) has acquired Netherlands-based asset manager NN Investment Partners for €1.7 billion ($1.9 billion), Reuters reported.
  • Goldman expects to expand its asset management footprint in Europe and increase its sustainable investment capabilities through the acquisition.
  • NN Investment Partners, formerly part of NN Group, will be integrated into Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM).
  • "This acquisition advances our commitment to putting sustainability at the heart of our investment platform," the report quoted David Solomon, chairman, and chief executive of Goldman Sachs.
  • Price Action: GS shares are trading higher by 0.03% at $321.50 in premarket on the last check Monday.

  • Photo via Pixabay

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

