Goldman Sachs Acquires NN Investment Partners For $1.9B: Reuters
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) has acquired Netherlands-based asset manager NN Investment Partners for €1.7 billion ($1.9 billion), Reuters reported.
- Goldman expects to expand its asset management footprint in Europe and increase its sustainable investment capabilities through the acquisition.
- NN Investment Partners, formerly part of NN Group, will be integrated into Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM).
- "This acquisition advances our commitment to putting sustainability at the heart of our investment platform," the report quoted David Solomon, chairman, and chief executive of Goldman Sachs.
- Price Action: GS shares are trading higher by 0.03% at $321.50 in premarket on the last check Monday.
Photo via Pixabay
