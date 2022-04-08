Why C4 Therapeutics Stock Is Plunging Today

C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CCCC) shares are trading significantly lower Friday afternoon after the company presented data from Cohort A of its ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of CFT7455.

Cohort A, the first cohort in the clinical trial, explored CFT7455 as a single agent and enrolled five patients with multiple myeloma. The company said that at the time of the data cut-off, two patients remained on therapy, however, all patients have since discontinued treatment.

C4 is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing targeted protein degradation science to develop a new generation of small-molecule medicines and transform how disease is treated.

CCCC 52-Week Range: $19.81 - $51.21

According to data from Benzinga Pro, the stock was down 50.8% at $11.27 at time of publication.

Photo: jarmoluk from Pixabay.