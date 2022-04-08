 Skip to main content

Read Why Needham Is Bullish On This Pet Retailer
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 08, 2022 2:29pm   Comments
  • Needham analyst Anna Andreeva gave Petco Health And Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ: WOOFa Buy rating with a price target of $30.00 (45% upside).
  • Andreeva notes Petco is becoming an omni-channel powerhouse after revamping its digital capabilities under CEO Ron Coughlin.
  • The analyst thinks that the company’s bundled offerings model has a significant advantage over digital-only players.
  • Petco has a much bigger presence than more mass-focused peers in the premium spectrum of consumables, the fastest growing sub-sector of food.
  • The analyst further notes the company’s cost advantage in fresh/frozen fulfillment and expanded offering should position it to capture the incremental $3 billion in expected category growth over the next few years.
  • Price Action: WOOF shares are trading higher by 3.03% at $20.76 on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for WOOF

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2021NeedhamInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Dec 2021WedbushUpgradesNeutralOutperform
Nov 2021CitigroupMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for WOOF

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: BriefsNews Analyst Ratings

