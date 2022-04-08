Why Sunshine Biopharma Stock Is Falling Today

Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: SBFM) shares are trading lower Friday morning after the company announced a common stock offering.

Sunshine Biopharma plans to offer on a resale basis an aggregate of 7,207,208 shares of common stock.

The stock has seen increased retail investor interest this week after the company on Tuesday announced that two of its designed mRNA molecules are effective at destroying cancer cells grown in culture.

Sunshine Biopharma is a pharmaceutical company focused on researching, developing and commercializing oncology and antiviral drugs. It was the top trending stock on Stocktwits at publication time.

See Also: Why CrowdStrike Stock Is Trading Higher

SBFM 52-Week Range: $0.04 - $9.87

According to data from Benzinga Pro, the stock was down 20.7% at $7.67 at press time.

Photo: Gam-Ol from Pixabay.