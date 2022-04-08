Planet Green Inks Share Exchange Agreement With Allinyson
- Planet Green Holdings Corp (NYSE: PLAG) has entered into a Share Exchange Agreement with Allinyson Ltd to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding equity interests of Allinyson.
- Planet Green will issue 7.5 million shares to the Allinyson Sellers in exchange for the transfer of 100% of their equity interests.
- Allinyson develops and operates online games, and owns subsidiaries in Hong Kong and China.
- Price Action: PLAG shares are trading lower by 2.72% at $0.84 on the last check Friday.
