Planet Green Inks Share Exchange Agreement With Allinyson
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 08, 2022 10:26am   Comments
  • Planet Green Holdings Corp (NYSE: PLAG) has entered into a Share Exchange Agreement with Allinyson Ltd to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding equity interests of Allinyson.
  • Planet Green will issue 7.5 million shares to the Allinyson Sellers in exchange for the transfer of 100% of their equity interests.
  • Allinyson develops and operates online games, and owns subsidiaries in Hong Kong and China.
  • Price Action: PLAG shares are trading lower by 2.72% at $0.84 on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks General

