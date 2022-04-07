Funko Consolidates Its US Distribution Facility To Arizona
- Pop culture lifestyle brand Funko Inc (NASDAQ: FNKO) has relocated its main U.S. distribution facility from several distribution centers in Washington to one distribution center in Arizona.
- The company is leasing a 958,000-square-foot facility in Buckeye, Arizona, which will create over 300 jobs.
- Funko expects the facility to be operational in April 2022.
- The new facility will distribute the Funko portfolio of brands, including Pop!, Paka Paka, GOLD, Loungefly, Funko Games, and more.
- "The consolidation of several warehouses to one single facility will better improve our customer experience and maximize growth opportunities as our business scales," said CEO Andrew Perlmutter.
- Funko's corporate headquarters remain in Everett, Washington.
- Price Action: FNKO shares are trading lower by 0.56% at $17.74 on the last check Thursday.
