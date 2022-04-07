Archer Aviation Selects Hexcel To Advance Production Capabilities
- Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE: ACHR) and Hexcel Corp (NYSE: HXL) entered into a letter of intent regarding the supply of carbon fiber material used to manufacture production aircraft.
- As per the proposed relationship terms, Hexcel will provide Archer with high-performance carbon fiber and resin systems, also known as prepreg, needed to fabricate composite parts for Archer's production aircraft.
- Archer expects the proposed relationship to enable it to mitigate supply chain risks as it builds the foundation for producing its all-electric aircraft.
- "This is a terrific opportunity for Hexcel to join with an innovative leader such as Archer to bring eVTOL to market," commented Nick Stanage, Hexcel Chairman, CEO, and President.
- Price Action: ACHR shares are trading lower by 8.65% at $4.12 and HXL lower by 0.45% at $55.48 on the last check Thursday.
