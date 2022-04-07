 Skip to main content

Archer Aviation Selects Hexcel To Advance Production Capabilities
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 07, 2022 2:09pm   Comments
  • Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE: ACHR) and Hexcel Corp (NYSE: HXLentered into a letter of intent regarding the supply of carbon fiber material used to manufacture production aircraft.
  • As per the proposed relationship terms, Hexcel will provide Archer with high-performance carbon fiber and resin systems, also known as prepreg, needed to fabricate composite parts for Archer's production aircraft.
  • Archer expects the proposed relationship to enable it to mitigate supply chain risks as it builds the foundation for producing its all-electric aircraft.
  • "This is a terrific opportunity for Hexcel to join with an innovative leader such as Archer to bring eVTOL to market," commented Nick Stanage, Hexcel Chairman, CEO, and President.
  • Price Action: ACHR shares are trading lower by 8.65% at $4.12 and HXL lower by 0.45% at $55.48 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

