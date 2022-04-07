Sprinklr Shares Gain As Analysts Hail Its Q4
- Analysts mostly lifted their price targets on Sprinklr Inc (NYSE: CXM) following its Q4 beat.
- Sprinklr clocked Q4 FY21 revenue growth of 30% year-over-year to $135 million, beating the consensus of $130.38 million.
- Subscription revenue increased by 30.7% Y/Y to $117.69 million.
- "We accelerated our growth, went public, and created a new category called unified customer experience management for the world's leading enterprise brands. Our results this quarter demonstrate our deep commitment to our customers and partners as we support their shift from a brand-centric past to a customer-centric future," said CEO Ragy Thomas.
- Morgan Stanley maintained an Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $14 to $15 (14.5% upside).
- Citigroup analyst Tyler Radke held a Neutral and raised the price target from $14 to $15.
- Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin maintained an Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $11 to $12 (8.4% downside).
- JMP Securities analyst Joe Goodwin kept a Market Outperform and lowered the price target from $27 to $22 (67.9% upside).
- Price Action: CXM shares traded higher by 17.7% at $13.41 on the last check Thursday.
Latest Ratings for CXM
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Feb 2022
|Keybanc
|Downgrades
|Overweight
|Sector Weight
|Jan 2022
|Wells Fargo
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
View More Analyst Ratings for CXM
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Trading Ideas