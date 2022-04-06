Sprinklr Shares Gain Post Q4 Results, Tops Estimates

by



Sprinklr Inc CXM reported fourth-quarter revenue growth of 30% year-over-year to $135 million, beating the consensus of $130.38 million.

Subscription revenue increased by 30.7% Y/Y to $117.69 million for the quarter.



Adjusted EPS was $(0.05), beating the consensus of $(0.09).



Q4 NDE at 120%, steadily improving every quarter since IPO; RPO +36% year-over-year, and 82 $1 million customers, up 26% Y/Y.



The company recorded an operating loss of $35.8 million, compared to an operating loss of $8.3 million in 4Q20. The adjusted operating loss was $11.5 million, compared to an adjusted operating income of $4.2 million.



Sprinklr’s net cash used in operating activities for FY21 totaled $32.92 million, compared to cash generated of $7.31 million in FY20. Free cash flow of negative $45.33 million.



CXM’s cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of January 31, 2022, were $532.4 million.



1Q22 Outlook: Sprinklr expects Subscription revenue between $123 million and $125 million and total revenue between $140 million and $142 million.

It expects adjusted operating loss between $14 million and $16 million and adjusted net loss per share between $0.06 and $0.07.



FY22 Outlook: Sprinklr expects subscription revenue between $536 million and $544 million and total revenue between $607 million and $615 million.

It expects adjusted operating loss between $44 million and $48 million and adjusted net loss per share between $0.20 and $0.22.



Price Action: CXM shares were trading higher by 9.39% at $12.46 during the post-market session on Wednesday.

