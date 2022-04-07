 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Archer-Daniels-Midland Appoints Vikram Luthar As Finance Chief
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 07, 2022 11:17am   Comments
Share:
Archer-Daniels-Midland Appoints Vikram Luthar As Finance Chief
  • Archer-Daniels-Midland Co (NYSE: ADM) has appointed Vikram Luthar as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately.
  • Luthar succeeds Ray G. Young, who has served as CFO since 2010.
  • Luthar joined the company in 2004 as VP and treasurer and has served in various executive positions.
  • He holds a bachelor's of technology in aerospace engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology and an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.
  • Price Action: ADM shares are trading lower by 0.06% at $92.77 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADM)

Looking Into Archer-daniels-midland Company's Recent Short Interest
Markets Rise Amid Drop In Treasury Yields, Oil Prices
$1000 Invested In Archer-Daniels Midland 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much
Archer-Daniels Midland Whale Trades Spotted
CNBC's Final Trades: Archer-Daniels-Midland, Uber, Transocean And This Energy Stock
All The Stocks That Moved Friday From CNBC's 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Management General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com