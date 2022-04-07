Archer-Daniels-Midland Appoints Vikram Luthar As Finance Chief
- Archer-Daniels-Midland Co (NYSE: ADM) has appointed Vikram Luthar as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately.
- Luthar succeeds Ray G. Young, who has served as CFO since 2010.
- Luthar joined the company in 2004 as VP and treasurer and has served in various executive positions.
- He holds a bachelor's of technology in aerospace engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology and an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.
- Price Action: ADM shares are trading lower by 0.06% at $92.77 on the last check Thursday.
