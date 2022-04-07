Hostess Brands Appoints Travis Leonard As Finance Chief
- Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ: TWNK) has appointed Travis Leonard as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective May 11, 2022.
- Leonard will succeed interim CFO Mike Gernigin, who will remain with the company as Chief Accounting Officer.
- Leonard joins Hostess Brands with more than 25 years of global financial executive experience at companies including Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE: CAH).
- Leonard earned his BS in finance from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.
- Price Action: TWNK shares closed lower by 0.09% at $22.60 on Wednesday.
