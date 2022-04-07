 Skip to main content

This Major Alibaba Investor Has Tripled Stock Buyback To $1.1B
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 07, 2022 9:17am   Comments
  • SoftBank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBY) (OTC: SFTBFbought ¥141.4 billion ($1.1 billion) worth of shares in March, versus ¥46.2 billion of shares in February, more than tripling the size of its share buybacks.
  • The buyback, coupled with a 7.6% jump in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's (NYSE: BABA) shares, helped SoftBank cap a monthly stock-price gain of 8.5%, a record since February 2021, Bloomberg reports.
  • SoftBank suffered a meltdown due to the double whammy of Chinese technology shares selloff led by Alibaba thanks to its regulatory crackdown and climbing U.S. interest rates. 
  • Also Read: JPMorgan Downgrades Alibaba and Other China Tech Stocks Following Selloff; Calls It "Uninvestable" For Next 6-12 Months
  • In November, Masayoshi Son expressed a desire to buy back up to 250 million shares, or 14.6%, for ¥1 trillion to appease shareholders.
  • SoftBank repurchased ¥344.6 billion as of March since his announcement.
  • Price Action: BABA shares traded lower by 0.95% at $106.66 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.

