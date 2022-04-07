 Skip to main content

Apple's Largest Store In Korea To Serve As A Stage For K-Pop Artists

Navdeep Yadav , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 07, 2022 6:51am   Comments
Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is set to open the doors of its new — South Korea's largest — retail store in the center of Seoul on Saturday. The Myeongdong store will debut Apple's first-ever K-pop Today at the Apple Remix session featuring K-pop supergroup SEVENTEEN.

The company, in its release, said, "Apple Myeongdong will serve as a stage for established and new Korean artists, who will lead unique Today at Apple sessions celebrating contemporary Korean culture."

It further added that the new session, set to launch in other Apple stores across Asia, will spotlight the band's soon-to-be-released single "Darl+ing," arriving ahead of their full-length album set to be released in May.

The company is also collaborating with other artists at Apple sessions, including Korean artist Nanan Kang for Art Lab, photo lab with travel photographer Lee Jongbeom and in-conversation with Minha Kim, star of the new Apple original drama "Pachinko.

The fancy two-level store is positioned at the base of an all-new tower occupying the full width of the block and creating a grand street frontage. The company will also introduce a new dedicated Apple Pickup area — the first of its kind in Asia — for customers to pick up products ordered online.

Price Action: Apple shares 0.3% in the pre-market session on Thursday.

Photo: Courtesy of 붕어의 느린걸음 via Wikimedia
 

