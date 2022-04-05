CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNSP) CEO Shares Company Highlights At Virtual Growth Conference

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

The three-day event showcased CNS through corporate presentation, fireside chat, and live question and answer sessions

CNS has been granted both Orphan Drug Designation and Fast Track status from the FDA for Berubicin in 2020 and 2021, respectively

CNS initiated a potentially pivotal global trial of Berubicin for recurrent Glioblastoma Multiforme (“GBM”) with the dosing of the first patients in the trial during 3Q 2021

At the end of 2021, CNS gained approval from swissethics to initiate trial sites in Switzerland for the global trial of Berubicin

Virtual event participation can be found on the CNS website under “Events”

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNSP), a clinical-stage biotech company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system, recently participated in the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference presented by the Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest from March 28-30. CEO of CNS, John Climaco, represented the company, sharing the corporate presentation and participating in a fireside chat that was moderated by Jason McCarthy, PhD, Head of Biotechnology Research at Maxim Group. The CNS corporate presentation was made available on-demand to those attending the virtual summit.

The conference is a platform for investors to hear from company executives from a vast array of sectors, including biotech, clean energy, electric vehicles ("EV"), financial services, fintech, REITS, gaming, entertainment, healthcare, healthcare IT, and more…

