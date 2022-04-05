REE Automotive Appoints Josh Tech As Operations Chief
- REE Automotive (NASDAQ: REE) has appointed Josh Tech as the company's chief operations officer (COO).
- Josh previously served on Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) Operations Leadership Team as Head of the New Product/Manufacturing Introduction group.
- Josh Tech replaces Michael Charlton, who will serve as a strategic advisor on manufacturing.
- As REE's COO, Josh will be based in the U.S. and lead all aspects of its operations, manufacturing, and global expansion management.
- Price Action: REE shares are trading lower by 0.50% at $2.00 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Management