 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

REE Automotive Appoints Josh Tech As Operations Chief
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2022 2:33pm   Comments
Share:
REE Automotive Appoints Josh Tech As Operations Chief
  • REE Automotive (NASDAQ: REE) has appointed Josh Tech as the company's chief operations officer (COO).
  • Josh previously served on Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) Operations Leadership Team as Head of the New Product/Manufacturing Introduction group.
  • Josh Tech replaces Michael Charlton, who will serve as a strategic advisor on manufacturing.
  • As REE's COO, Josh will be based in the U.S. and lead all aspects of its operations, manufacturing, and global expansion management.
  • Price Action: REE shares are trading lower by 0.50% at $2.00 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (REE)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 25, 2022
Wells Fargo Sees 54% Downside In REE Automotive - Read Why
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Earnings Scheduled For March 3, 2022
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Management

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com