BELL To Integrate, Evaluate Allison TerraTran In Articulated Dump Trucks
- Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE: ALSN) has signed a partnership agreement with Bell Equipment Group Services (BELL) to integrate and evaluate the Allison TerraTran in the next generation of articulated dump trucks.
- "We look forward to evaluating TerraTran in our vehicles, as part of our effort to deliver enhanced drivability, gradeability and maneuverability for BELL customers, while maintaining the durability that Allison transmissions are known for," said Tristan du Pisanie, General Manager of Product Development and OEM Marketing at BELL.
- TerraTran is purpose-built for off-highway applications such as articulated dump trucks, mobile cranes, and wide-body mining dump trucks.
- Price Action: ALSN shares are trading lower by 0.79% at $38.12 on the last check Tuesday.
