 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BELL To Integrate, Evaluate Allison TerraTran In Articulated Dump Trucks
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2022 2:27pm   Comments
Share:
BELL To Integrate, Evaluate Allison TerraTran In Articulated Dump Trucks
  • Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE: ALSNhas signed a partnership agreement with Bell Equipment Group Services (BELL) to integrate and evaluate the Allison TerraTran in the next generation of articulated dump trucks.
  • "We look forward to evaluating TerraTran in our vehicles, as part of our effort to deliver enhanced drivability, gradeability and maneuverability for BELL customers, while maintaining the durability that Allison transmissions are known for," said Tristan du Pisanie, General Manager of Product Development and OEM Marketing at BELL.
  • TerraTran is purpose-built for off-highway applications such as articulated dump trucks, mobile cranes, and wide-body mining dump trucks.
  • Price Action: ALSN shares are trading lower by 0.79% at $38.12 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALSN)

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Consumer Cyclical Sector
Thursday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Allison Transmission Before The Dividend Payout
Earnings Scheduled For February 16, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com