 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Edgewell Personal Care Launches Sustainable Razors
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2022 12:47pm   Comments
Share:
Edgewell Personal Care Launches Sustainable Razors
  • Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE: EPC) has launched the new Schick Xtreme Men's and Schick Intuition Women's Bamboo Hybrid Razors.
  • The products are designed to be more sustainable than traditional razors by using recycled, recyclable, or renewable materials.
  • The move aligns with Edgewell's Care 2030 strategy, which aims to reduce virgin petroleum-based plastic materials by 50% in its disposable razor handle offerings by 2030.
  • Price Action: EPC shares are trading lower by 0.97% at $36.66 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EPC)

Looking Into Edgewell Personal Care's Return On Capital Employed
51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Recap: Edgewell Personal Care Q1 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For February 8, 2022
Edgewell Personal Care Earnings Preview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsSmall Cap General