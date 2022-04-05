Edgewell Personal Care Launches Sustainable Razors
- Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE: EPC) has launched the new Schick Xtreme Men's and Schick Intuition Women's Bamboo Hybrid Razors.
- The products are designed to be more sustainable than traditional razors by using recycled, recyclable, or renewable materials.
- The move aligns with Edgewell's Care 2030 strategy, which aims to reduce virgin petroleum-based plastic materials by 50% in its disposable razor handle offerings by 2030.
- Price Action: EPC shares are trading lower by 0.97% at $36.66 on the last check Tuesday.
