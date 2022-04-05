 Skip to main content

Udemy Launches In South Korea Via Woongjin ThinkBig Partnership
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2022 11:59am   Comments
  • Udemy Inc (NASDAQ: UDMY) has signed a partnership agreement with Korean Artificial Intelligence education company Woongjin ThinkBig
  • The company expects the partnership to expand its global footprint.
  • "Korea is an important market for Udemy given the focus on education and continuous learning in the country," said Gregg Coccari, CEO of Udemy.
  • Udemy and Woongjin ThinkBig have been collaborating since 2021.
  • The new partnership will enable Udemy to drive learning across various topics and with new audiences.
  • Price Action: UDMY shares are trading lower by 4.32% at $12.84 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Education Contracts Small Cap General

