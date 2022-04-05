Udemy Launches In South Korea Via Woongjin ThinkBig Partnership
- Udemy Inc (NASDAQ: UDMY) has signed a partnership agreement with Korean Artificial Intelligence education company Woongjin ThinkBig.
- The company expects the partnership to expand its global footprint.
- "Korea is an important market for Udemy given the focus on education and continuous learning in the country," said Gregg Coccari, CEO of Udemy.
- Udemy and Woongjin ThinkBig have been collaborating since 2021.
- The new partnership will enable Udemy to drive learning across various topics and with new audiences.
- Price Action: UDMY shares are trading lower by 4.32% at $12.84 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.