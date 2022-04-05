Overview Of Value Stocks In The Technology Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the technology sector:

HP (NYSE:HPQ) - P/E: 6.67 EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) - P/E: 5.31 Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) - P/E: 8.56 Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) - P/E: 1.27 Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) - P/E: 8.9

HP has reported Q1 earnings per share at $1.1, which has increased by 17.02% compared to Q4, which was 0.94. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.56%, which has decreased by 0.63% from 3.19% last quarter.

This quarter, EMCORE experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $0.17 in Q4 and is now $0.14. Yalla Group has reported Q4 earnings per share at $0.16, which has decreased by 11.11% compared to Q3, which was 0.18. Most recently, Remark Hldgs reported earnings per share at $-0.38, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at $-0.07. This quarter, Avnet experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $1.22 in Q1 and is now $1.51. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.48%, which has increased by 0.07% from 2.41% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.