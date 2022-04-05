 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Technology Sector
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2022 10:55am   Comments
Share:
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Technology Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the technology sector:

  1. HP (NYSE:HPQ) - P/E: 6.67
  2. EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) - P/E: 5.31
  3. Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) - P/E: 8.56
  4. Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) - P/E: 1.27
  5. Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) - P/E: 8.9

HP has reported Q1 earnings per share at $1.1, which has increased by 17.02% compared to Q4, which was 0.94. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.56%, which has decreased by 0.63% from 3.19% last quarter.

This quarter, EMCORE experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $0.17 in Q4 and is now $0.14. Yalla Group has reported Q4 earnings per share at $0.16, which has decreased by 11.11% compared to Q3, which was 0.18. Most recently, Remark Hldgs reported earnings per share at $-0.38, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at $-0.07. This quarter, Avnet experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $1.22 in Q1 and is now $1.51. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.48%, which has increased by 0.07% from 2.41% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

Related Articles (EMKR + HPQ)

10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Printer Malfunction: HP Downgrade Scares Investors Away
If You Invested $100 In HP 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Morgan Stanley Downgrades HP On Potentially Lower Hardware Spend
Looking Into HP Inc's Recent Short Interest
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 31, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com