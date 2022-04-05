 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

MDA Partners With Lockheed Martin, General Motors On Lunar Rover Development
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2022 10:37am   Comments
Share:
MDA Partners With Lockheed Martin, General Motors On Lunar Rover Development
  • MDA Ltd. (TSX: MDA) (OTC: MDALF) is collaborating with Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE: LMT) and General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) to integrate its commercial robotic arm technology on their planned human-rated lunar mobility vehicles.
  • "We believe this collaboration will enable all three companies to continue to define the art of the possible, push the boundaries of space innovation, and provide the world's astronauts with the technology they need to reach further than they ever have before," said MDA CEO Mike Greenley.
  • NASA's Artemis program is scheduled to send humans back to the surface of the Moon in 2025; the rovers would be permanently stationed on the surface of the Moon, where they would be available for use by private and space agency astronauts.
  • Price Action: LMT is trading higher by 1.71% at $451.62, and GM is lower by 3.03% at $41.87 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LMT + MDALF)

Lockheed Martin, Intel To Advance 5G-Ready Communications For US, Allied Defense Systems
Peering Into Lockheed Martin Corporation's Recent Short Interest
Sikorsky-Boeing Picks Parker Aerospace For DEFIANT X FLRAA Entrant
SpiderOak, Lockheed Martin Enter Space Cybersecurity + Blockchain Collaboration
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With LMT
$100 Invested In Lockheed Martin 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com