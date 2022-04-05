MDA Partners With Lockheed Martin, General Motors On Lunar Rover Development
- MDA Ltd. (TSX: MDA) (OTC: MDALF) is collaborating with Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE: LMT) and General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) to integrate its commercial robotic arm technology on their planned human-rated lunar mobility vehicles.
- "We believe this collaboration will enable all three companies to continue to define the art of the possible, push the boundaries of space innovation, and provide the world's astronauts with the technology they need to reach further than they ever have before," said MDA CEO Mike Greenley.
- NASA's Artemis program is scheduled to send humans back to the surface of the Moon in 2025; the rovers would be permanently stationed on the surface of the Moon, where they would be available for use by private and space agency astronauts.
