Sunshine Biopharma Shares Are Soaring: Here's Why
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 05, 2022 9:24am   Comments
Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: SBFM) shares are trading significantly higher Tuesday after the company announced that two of its designed mRNA molecules are effective at destroying cancer cells grown in culture.

Toxicity studies using non-transformed human cells showed that these mRNA molecules had little or no cytotoxic effects. Sunshine Biopharma said these new mRNA molecules are readily adaptable for delivery into patients using the mRNA vaccine technology. The company expects to file a patent application in connection with these results soon.

Sunshine Biopharma is a pharmaceutical company focused on researching, developing and commercializing oncology and antiviral drugs.

SBFM 52-Week Range: $0.04 - $4.99

The stock was up 173% at $6.17 at time of publication, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Belova59 from Pixabay.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

