Micron Ropes In CFO From Qorvo
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2022 9:58am   Comments
  • Innovative memory and storage solutions provider Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MU) appointed Mark Murphy as the CFO, effective April 18.
  • Murphy will be joining Micron from Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO), a leader in wireless technologies, where he has been CFO since 2016.
  • With Murphy's appointment, interim CFO Sumit Sadana will return full-time to his long-standing role as a chief business officer for the company.
  • Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, "He has a strong track record of driving financial performance at multiple well-established companies in the semiconductor industry." "I look forward to Mark's contributions to our leadership team as we embark on our next chapter of growth driven by demand for memory and storage solutions across the data center, the intelligent edge, and a growing range of innovative devices."
  • Price Action: MU shares traded lower by 1.78% at $76.29 in the market on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Management Tech

