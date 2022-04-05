 Skip to main content

Why Twitter Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 05, 2022 8:42am   Comments
Why Twitter Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company announced that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk will be appointed to Twitter's board.

According to a Form 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Twitter will add Musk to its board of directors to serve as a Class II director with a term expiring in 2024 at the company's annual shareholder meeting.

As long as Musk serves on the board, he will not be allowed to own more than 14.9% of Twitter's outstanding stock. 

On Monday, Musk disclosed a 9.2% passive stake in the social media company. Musk purchased 73,486,938 Twitter shares with sole power to vote for nearly $3 billion, making the Tesla CEO the largest Twitter shareholder. 

TWTR 52-Week Range: $31.30 - $73.34

The stock was up 5.54% at $52.75 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Stock Catalog from Flickr.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Elon Musk why it's movingNews Management Movers Trading Ideas

