Porsche Q1 US Deliveries Slump 24.9% Hit By Supply, Transit Issues
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2022 6:49am   Comments
Porsche Q1 US Deliveries Slump 24.9% Hit By Supply, Transit Issues
  • Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) owned luxury carmaker Porsche Cars North America Inc (PCNA) reported a 24.9% decline in Q1 FY22 U.S. retail deliveries.
  • A mix of factors, including supply-chain shortages, war, and the sinking of a cargo ship carrying millions of dollars worth of product across the Atlantic, has caused the slump, reported Bloomberg.
  • The company delivered 13,042 units in Q1 versus 17,368 units last year.
  • Porsche's top deliveries were its SUV models, the Macan and Cayenne, followed by the Porsche 911 and the all-electric Taycan.
  • The report added that recently Volkswagen snubbed Germany's Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB) in favor of American banks to play the lead role in Porsche's initial public offering. 
  • The IPO is expected to be one of Europe's biggest ever, with a valuation of $100 billion.
  • Price Action: VWAGY shares closed lower by 0.56% at $25.08 on Monday.
  • Photo by Wikimedia Commons

