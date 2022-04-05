Here's Why Roblox CEO's Compensation Took A Radical Jump
- Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX) founder and CEO David Baszucki's compensation package jumped from $6.8 million in 2020 to $232.8 million in 2021.
- The pay package included a long-term performance award for Baszucki, worth $232.2 million.
- Baszucki will not get any other direct compensation through 2027.
- He will receive the award in parts over the years only if Roblox shares achieve certain milestones.
- The "Long-Term Performance Award" looks to retain top executives by tying their earnings to company performance.
- Roblox posted an 83% revenue growth but a wider-than-expected EPS loss of $(0.25) in Q4.
- Price Action: RBLX shares traded lower by 0.82% at $49.61 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.
