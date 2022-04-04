Lockheed Martin, Intel To Advance 5G-Ready Communications For US, Allied Defense Systems
- Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE: LMT) and Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) established a collaboration to advance 5G-ready communications for the U.S.
- A memorandum of understanding was signed in late 2021 to expand the ongoing strategic relationship to align 5G-enabled hardware and software solutions for the Department of Defense (DOD).
- Intel's 5G solutions are integrated into Lockheed Martin's 5G.MIL Hybrid Base Station, which acts as a multi-network gateway for ubiquitous communications between military personnel and current and emerging platforms such as satellites, aircraft, ships, and ground vehicles.
- In addition, Lockheed Martin leverages Intel's advanced processor technologies and innovations on network and edge to bring cloud capabilities to the areas of tactical need.
- Price Action: LMT shares are trading lower by 0.25% at $444.86, and INTC higher by 1.94% at $49.05 on Monday's last check.
