 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lockheed Martin, Intel To Advance 5G-Ready Communications For US, Allied Defense Systems
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 04, 2022 2:36pm   Comments
Share:
Lockheed Martin, Intel To Advance 5G-Ready Communications For US, Allied Defense Systems
  • Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE: LMT) and Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTCestablished a collaboration to advance 5G-ready communications for the U.S.
  • A memorandum of understanding was signed in late 2021 to expand the ongoing strategic relationship to align 5G-enabled hardware and software solutions for the Department of Defense (DOD).
  • Intel's 5G solutions are integrated into Lockheed Martin's 5G.MIL Hybrid Base Station, which acts as a multi-network gateway for ubiquitous communications between military personnel and current and emerging platforms such as satellites, aircraft, ships, and ground vehicles.
  • In addition, Lockheed Martin leverages Intel's advanced processor technologies and innovations on network and edge to bring cloud capabilities to the areas of tactical need.
  • Price Action: LMT shares are trading lower by 0.25% at $444.86, and INTC higher by 1.94% at $49.05 on Monday's last check.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INTC + LMT)

Spain To Infuse $12.4B In Developing Chips, Semiconductors
Apple Analyst Doesn't See 3M Coolant Plant Shutdown In Belgium Affecting Chip Supply
Peering Into Lockheed Martin Corporation's Recent Short Interest
What's Going On With Intel Stock?
Rosenblatt Analyst Explains How AMD Stock Weakness Is Buying Opportunity
To Buy Or Sell AMD Following Downgrade? It Depends On Your Approach
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com