 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

JX Luxventure Shares Jump On $30M Sales Agreement
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 04, 2022 1:15pm   Comments
Share:
JX Luxventure Shares Jump On $30M Sales Agreement
  • JX Luxventure Ltd (NASDAQ: LLL) said its subsidiary JX Hainan entered into a Framework Agreement on Strategic Cooperation with Ragdoll International Trading Co Ltd.
  • Under the agreement, Ragdoll will purchase from JX Hainan cross-border pet foods of up to $30 million to be distributed on the platforms.
  • The company noted that this is the second major pet food contract signed this month.
  • JX Luxventure's business segments cover menswear, cross-border merchandise, airfare, and tourism.
  • Price Action: LLL shares are trading higher by 19.8% at $4.36 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LLL)

51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
35 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
12 Stocks Halted On A Circuit Breaker This Week
63 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Contracts Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com