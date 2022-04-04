JX Luxventure Shares Jump On $30M Sales Agreement
- JX Luxventure Ltd (NASDAQ: LLL) said its subsidiary JX Hainan entered into a Framework Agreement on Strategic Cooperation with Ragdoll International Trading Co Ltd.
- Under the agreement, Ragdoll will purchase from JX Hainan cross-border pet foods of up to $30 million to be distributed on the platforms.
- The company noted that this is the second major pet food contract signed this month.
- JX Luxventure's business segments cover menswear, cross-border merchandise, airfare, and tourism.
- Price Action: LLL shares are trading higher by 19.8% at $4.36 on the last check Monday.
