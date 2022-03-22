Read Why JX Luxventure Shares Have Tripled Today
- JX Luxventure Ltd (NASDAQ: LLL) subsidiary JX Hainan signed a cooperation agreement with the Chinese pet food shopping platform, Chongqing E-Pet Technology Co Ltd.
- Under the agreement, Chongqing E-Pet will purchase up to $60 million worth of cross-border pet foods from JX Hainan to distribute on its platform.
- "This cooperation shows the ever-growing demand for the cross-border pet foods in China and opens a new category of cross-border goods for JX Luxventure," said CEO Sun Lei.
- "After a stellar year of revenue growth of 2021, this agreement puts JX Luxventure on pace to have another one for 2022."
- Price Action: LLL shares are trading higher by 195% at $5.90 on the last check Tuesday.
