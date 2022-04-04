 Skip to main content

Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 04, 2022 9:21am   Comments
Trump Media Merger Partner Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) shares are trading lower amid Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk purchasing a 9.2% stake in competitor Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR).

Musk bought 73,486,938 Twitter shares with the sole power to vote for nearly $3 billion, reportedly making Musk the largest Twitter shareholder.

Over the past 5 trading sessions, Digital World Acquisition shares have been experiencing some weakness. According to data from Benzinga Pro, the stock has fallen approximately 23% over the past 5 trading sessions.

Digital World Acquisition shares were trading about 13% lower at about $54.80 per share on Monday at the time of publication.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Movers Trading Ideas

