55 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: TKAT) surged 61.8% to close at $3.64 on Friday.
- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSSE) rose 43.8% to settle at $11.49 on Friday after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE: MN) shares surged 40.4% to close at $12.79 on Friday after the company reported it will be acquired by Callodine Group and will go private at $12.85 per share.
- Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) gained 36.3% to settle at $2.63 after the company announced it sold its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hong Kong Internet Financial Services, to private investors.
- Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) jumped 34% to close at $11.52 after the company reported Q4 financials results.
- Weidai Ltd. (NYSE: WEI) jumped 28.8% to close at $1.43 on above-average volume.
- AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERC) gained 27.2% to close at $4.58. AeroClean Technologies recently posted a Q4 loss of $0.13 per share.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) jumped 23.8% to close at $2.50. Clovis Oncology recently announced positive topline data from the monotherapy arm of Phase 3 ATHENA-MONO trial of Rubraca (Rucaparib) as first-line maintenance treatment in ovarian cancer.
- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORIC) rose 23.6% to close at $6.60.
- Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NASDAQ: SNMP) gained 22.6% to close at $0.6389.
- Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) jumped 21.4% to close at $0.8218. The company, last week, reported FY21 results.
- HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTCR) rose 21.2% to close at $3.49.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) jumped 20.9% to close at $4.05.
- Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTX) gained 20.2% to settle at $0.8712.
- Tellurian Inc. (NYSE: TELL) rose 19.6% to close at $6.34. Credit Suisse upgraded Tellurian from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $5.5 to $8.
- Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX) shares gained 19.4% to close at $3.20 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) jumped 17.5% to close at $6.12.
- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) surged 16.8% to settle at $8.00. GreenPower Motor, last month, said its purpose-built buses and trucks are eligible for vouchers through the California Air Resources Board (CARB) Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP).
- Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSE: VINE) surged 16.4% to close at $3.90.
- Ipsidy Inc. (NASDAQ: AUID) gained 16.1% to close at $4.55.
- Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ: IMRX) jumped 15% to close at $7.44. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Immuneering with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $25.
- NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NGM) surged 14.7% to close at $17.50. NGM Bio announced initiation of Phase 1/1b clinical trial of NGM831 for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors.
- Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAYN) gained 14.5% to close at $48.80 after KeyBanc maintained an Overweight rating on the stock and raised its price target from $41 to $55.
- Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVLU) gained 14.3% to close at $7.75 following Q4 results.
- Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: SGML) gained 14.3% to close at $15.53.
- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) rose 13.7% to close at $46.58 following strong quarterly sales.
- DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) shares gained 12.8% to close at $2.82. Shares of several Chinese stocks traded higher following reports indicating Chinese authorities are preparing to give U.S. regulators full access to auditing reports of most of the companies listed on American exchanges.
- Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) rose 10.1% to close at $3.27.
- Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) gained 9.3% to close at $9.98. Shares of several Chinese stocks traded higher following reports indicating Chinese authorities are preparing to give U.S. regulators full access to auditing reports of most of the companies listed on American exchanges.
- U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX) gained 7.7% to close at $4.18.
- LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU) gained 6.1% to close at $23.17.
Losers
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) shares tumbled 37.9% to close at $4.15 on Friday after the company announced an exclusive license agreement with GenFleet in which the company will pay GenFleet a total of up to $150 million. The company also announced a $25 million common stock offering.
- Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) dropped 36% to close at $3.23 on above-average volume.
- Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) fell 28.7% to settle at $6.05 after the company reported FY21 earnings results and issued FY22 sales guidance.
- Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE) fell 27% to close at $3.55 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) shares fell 24.7% to close at $1.43 as the company posted a wider quarterly loss.
- Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHPW) dipped 21% to close at $2.26. Shapeways Holdings posted a Q4 net loss of $2.4 million.
- Pineapple Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGY) dropped 18.9% to settle at $5.07.
- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) fell 18.7% to settle at $2.18. Vivos Therapeutics posted Q4 sales of $4.40 million.
- Allego N.V. (NYSE: ALLG) dipped 18.5% to close at $12.32 on below-average volume.
- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRO) fell 18.3% to close at $7.11 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBNH) dipped 17.5% to close at $3.10. Greenbrook TMS posted Q4 loss of $0.34 per share.
- Reed's, Inc. (NYSE: REED) fell 16.3% to settle at $0.2515 as the company reported fourth-quarter revenue growth of 20% year-over-year to $12.8 million, missing the consensus of $13.02 million.
- Biophytis SA (NASDAQ: BPTS) dropped 16.2% to close at $2.18.
- Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) dropped 16.1% to close at $8.34 on above-average volume.
- Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE: BLND) shares fell 15.8% to close at $4.80 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued both Q1 and FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) fell 15.6% to close at $4.07 following a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTSI) dipped 14.5% to close at $29.70.
- Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCT) dropped 13.9% to close at $19.04 after the company issued Q3 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTE) dipped 13.3% to close at $15.90.
- USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAK) fell 13% to close at $17.93.
- 4D pharma plc (NASDAQ: LBPS) fell 12.8% to close at $4.21 as the company posted a FY21 net loss of $32.1 million.
- GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ: GCTK) dipped 12.1% to settle at $3.20.
- Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ: RVSN) fell 12% to close at $2.72.
- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) declined 9.5% to close at $6.75 after the company reportedly announced it expects FY23 cyber security to be flat and expects licensing revenue to be minimal.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas