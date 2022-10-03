Here's How Many Vehicles Tesla Has Produced And Delivered In Each Quarter Since 2019

Electric vehicle leader Tesla Inc TSLA reported production and delivery figures for the first quarter of 2022 over the weekend. Here’s a look at how the figures stack up with past quarters.

Tesla’s 2022 Deliveries: Tesla reported a record 343,830 vehicles sold in the third quarter. Deliveries for the quarter were up 35% from the 254,695 vehicles sold in the second quarter. Delveries were up 42.5% year-over-year in the third quarter. The results from Tesla came in shy of most analysts esimates of around 360,000.

Tesla announced third quarter production was 365,923 vehicles.

The third quarter figure beats a previous record set in the first quarter of the year, when Tesla reported record quarterly deliveries of 310,048 vehicles. The company reported production of 305,407 vehicles in the first quarter, falling just shy of a record 305,840 vehicles produced in the fourth quarter of 2021.

“In the first quarter we produced over 305,000 vehicles and delivered over 310,000 vehicles, despite ongoing supply chain challenges and factory shutdowns,” the company said.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk called the first quarter exceptional given the challenges faced in China and by the supply chain.

“Outstanding work by Tesla team & key suppliers saved the day,” Musk tweeted.

Going forward, Tesla opened its Gigafactory in Berlin in the first quarter and is opening its Gigafactory in Austin, Texas on April 7. The new factories will help the company push forward on a goal of producing two million vehicles annually, with a current goal of 1.5 million vehicles produced in 2022.

Tesla Production Numbers By Quarter: Here’s a look at how Tesla has fared in producing vehicles each quarter dating back to 2019.

Q1 2019: 77,138

Q2 2019: 87,048

Q3 2019: 96,155

Q4 2019: 104,891

Q1 2020: 102,672

Q2 2020: 82,272

Q3 2020: 145,036

Q4 2020: 179,757

Q1 2021: 180,338

Q2 2021: 206,421

Q3 2021: 237,823

Q4 2021: 305,840

Q1 2022: 305,407

Q2 2022: 258,580

Q3 2022: 365,923

Related Link: The Religion Of Tesla, How Gigafactory Texas Fanfare Shows The Strong Brand Of EV Giant

Tesla Vehicle Deliveries By Quarter: Here’s a look at how Tesla has fared in deliveries of vehicles in each quarter dating back to 2019.

Q1 2019: 63,019

Q2 2019: 95,356

Q3 2019: 97,186

Q4 2019: 112,095

Q1 2020: 88,496

Q2 2020: 90,891

Q3 2020: 139,593

Q4 2020: 180,667

Q1 2021: 184,877

Q2 2021: 201,304

Q3 2021: 241,391

Q4 2021: 308,650

Q1 2022: 310,048

Q2 2022: 254,695

Q3 2022: 343,830

Key Takeaways: A quick look at the figures shows that production has increased in each sequential quarter with the exception of two quarters in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic with lockdowns and factory restrictions and the recently reported first and second quarters of 2022, which was once again affected by COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

Deliveries have also grown in each quarter, with the exception of two quarters in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic and the second quarter of 2022, hurt by factory shutdowns and production numbers.

The data shows that Tesla continues to expand its production capabilities and is continuing to see increased demand from consumers, a trend investors hope will continue.