Mister Car Wash Opens New Location In Florida
- Mister Car Wash Inc (NYSE: MCW) has opened its newest location in Leesburg, Florida.
- The company will host an opening on April 8-9, 2022, featuring free Platinum Express washes valued at $20.
- Including the new addition, the company operates 399 locations across 21 states as of April 1, 2022.
- Price Action: MCW shares are trading higher by 1.45% at $15.01 on the last check Friday.
