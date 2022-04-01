 Skip to main content

Mister Car Wash Opens New Location In Florida
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 01, 2022 1:20pm   Comments
  • Mister Car Wash Inc (NYSE: MCW) has opened its newest location in Leesburg, Florida.
  • The company will host an opening on April 8-9, 2022, featuring free Platinum Express washes valued at $20. 
  • Including the new addition, the company operates 399 locations across 21 states as of April 1, 2022.
  • Price Action: MCW shares are trading higher by 1.45% at $15.01 on the last check Friday.

