 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 01, 2022 1:00pm   Comments
Share:
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

 

On Friday, 111 companies set new 52-week lows.

Interesting Points From Today's 52-Week Lows:

  • The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Citigroup (NYSE:C).
  • Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • SELLAS Life Sciences Gr (NASDAQ:SLS) shares traded down 37.65% to reach its 52-week low, making it the biggest loser.
  • Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) shares actually gained 0.0%, rebounding after it reached its 52-week low.

Stocks dropping to new 52-week lows on Friday:

  • Citigroup (NYSE:C) shares set a new 52-week low of $52.10. The stock traded down 1.71%.
  • Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) shares set a new 52-week low of $43.18. The stock traded down 2.61%.
  • Barclays (NYSE:BCS) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $7.80 and moving down 0.7%.
  • James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) shares set a new 52-week low of $30.02. The stock traded down 0.3%.
  • Masco (NYSE:MAS) shares set a new yearly low of $50.47 this morning. The stock was down 0.37% on the session.
  • PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $41.83 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.85%.
  • Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) shares were down 0.2% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $169.25.
  • Fortune Brands Home (NYSE:FBHS) stock set a new 52-week low of $73.50 on Friday, moving up 0.07%.
  • Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE:FND) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $79.44. Shares traded down 0.65%.
  • Trex Co (NYSE:TREX) shares were up 0.59% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $64.67.
  • RH (NYSE:RH) shares fell to $317.89 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.3%.
  • ITT (NYSE:ITT) shares set a new yearly low of $74.89 this morning. The stock was up 0.45% on the session.
  • Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) shares set a new yearly low of $142.61 this morning. The stock was down 4.0% on the session.
  • New York Community (NYSE:NYCB) shares fell to $10.51 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.21%.
  • Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) shares fell to $78.08 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.51%.
  • eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ:EXPI) stock set a new 52-week low of $20.61 on Friday, moving down 1.11%.
  • Ameris (NASDAQ:ABCB) shares set a new yearly low of $43.41 this morning. The stock was down 0.17% on the session.
  • Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) shares were down 2.14% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $29.52.
  • Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) shares set a new 52-week low of $78.58. The stock traded up 0.44%.
  • KB Home (NYSE:KBH) shares hit a yearly low of $32.27. The stock was up 0.74% on the session.
  • American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) shares fell to $16.09 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.48%.
  • M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) shares moved up 0.61% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $37.55, drifting up 0.61%.
  • Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) stock hit a yearly low of $38.60. The stock was down 3.32% for the day.
  • JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE:JELD) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $19.96 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.39%.
  • Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $53.41. The stock was up 0.82% on the session.
  • Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) stock hit a yearly low of $41.30. The stock was up 0.19% for the day.
  • Buckle (NYSE:BKE) shares hit a yearly low of $31.90. The stock was down 2.1% on the session.
  • Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) stock hit a new 52-week low of $42.64. The stock was up 0.7% on the session.
  • Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $59.53 and moving down 0.45%.
  • M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $43.67. The stock was down 0.74% on the session.
  • Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $27.26 on Friday morning, moving down 1.79%.
  • Griffon (NYSE:GFF) shares hit a yearly low of $19.65. The stock was down 0.75% on the session.
  • Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) shares fell to $8.51 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.91%.
  • Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.97 on Friday, moving down 4.26%.
  • Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) shares made a new 52-week low of $6.65 on Friday. The stock was up 6.98% for the day.
  • SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $4.94. Shares traded up 1.68%.
  • Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $5.93 and moving down 5.74%.
  • MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $39.72 and moving down 0.94%.
  • IES Hldgs (NASDAQ:IESC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $39.72 on Friday morning, moving up 1.04%.
  • AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) stock set a new 52-week low of $25.07 on Friday, moving down 0.65%.
  • Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $13.82 and moving up 2.5%.
  • Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) stock drifted down 3.85% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.21.
  • Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.25. The stock was down 0.42% on the session.
  • Torrid Holdings (NYSE:CURV) shares hit a yearly low of $6.01. The stock was up 0.17% on the session.
  • Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs (NASDAQ:AVAH) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.15 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.29%.
  • Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) shares were down 0.35% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.92.
  • Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) shares fell to $6.64 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.45%.
  • Manitowoc Co (NYSE:MTW) shares made a new 52-week low of $14.63 on Friday. The stock was down 1.86% for the day.
  • Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) stock hit a yearly low of $5.14. The stock was down 1.49% for the day.
  • Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) shares made a new 52-week low of $10.39 on Friday. The stock was up 2.2% for the day.
  • Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) shares made a new 52-week low of $8.37 on Friday. The stock was down 2.74% for the day.
  • Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) stock drifted down 0.97% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $16.07.
  • Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) stock drifted up 0.22% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $58.01.
  • Alliancebernstein Ntnl (NYSE:AFB) shares hit a yearly low of $12.44. The stock was down 0.16% on the session.
  • Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $14.86 and moving down 3.24%.
  • Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $4.95. Shares traded up 2.35%.
  • Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) stock hit a yearly low of $6.15. The stock was up 0.32% for the day.
  • Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $29.01 and moving down 3.18%.
  • CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) shares hit a yearly low of $26.79. The stock was up 0.36% on the session.
  • Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) shares fell to $8.66 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.68%.
  • Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) shares were up 1.03% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $19.25.
  • Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) stock hit a yearly low of $6.57. The stock was down 19.02% for the day.
  • Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) shares made a new 52-week low of $4.10 on Friday. The stock was down 0.94% for the day.
  • Park-Ohio Hldgs (NASDAQ:PKOH) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.25 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 4.19%.
  • UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.10. Shares traded down 6.78%.
  • LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.90 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.5%.
  • Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) stock hit $3.69 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.9%.
  • Quanergy Systems (NYSE:QNGY) shares were down 1.09% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.76.
  • IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) stock hit a yearly low of $3.37. The stock was up 0.29% for the day.
  • Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) shares fell to $3.96 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.99%.
  • WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) shares fell to $1.79 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.0%.
  • Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.67. Shares traded down 5.96%.
  • Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) stock hit a yearly low of $3.72. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) shares fell to $3.06 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.28%.
  • Dirtt Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:DRTT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.34. The stock was down 1.47% on the session.
  • Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) shares set a new yearly low of $4.71 this morning. The stock was down 5.12% on the session.
  • Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) shares hit a yearly low of $2.65. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.58 and moving up 1.24%.
  • Marygold Companies (AMEX:MGLD) stock hit a yearly low of $1.71. The stock was down 5.4% for the day.
  • SELLAS Life Sciences Gr (NASDAQ:SLS) stock hit a yearly low of $4.00. The stock was down 37.65% for the day.
  • Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) shares were down 13.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.79.
  • Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) stock hit a yearly low of $0.33. The stock was up 0.79% for the day.
  • Pineapple Holdings (NASDAQ:PEGY) shares moved down 2.56% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.10, drifting down 2.56%.
  • Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) shares fell to $0.92 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.68%.
  • Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.32. The stock traded down 5.03%.
  • Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) stock hit a yearly low of $0.19. The stock was down 6.17% for the day.
  • Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.68 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.39%.
  • Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) shares fell to $0.35 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.34%.
  • Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.60. The stock was down 0.39% on the session.
  • Meiwu Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) shares moved down 11.3% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.77, drifting down 11.3%.
  • NeuroOne Medical Tech (NASDAQ:NMTC) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.03 on Friday, moving down 3.18%.
  • First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) shares hit a yearly low of $0.92. The stock was down 7.08% on the session.
  • Statera BioPharma (NASDAQ:STAB) stock hit $0.27 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 11.33%.
  • Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.11 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.74%.

Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need! And for even more up-to-date info on 52-week lows and highs, check out Benzinga Pro. This cutting-edge market research platform alerts traders of which stocks are trading near their 52-week highs and lows each morning - and delivers lots of other actionable data. Learn more here.

 

Related Articles (ABCB + ABOS)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Earnings Scheduled For March 28, 2022
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ftwNews Options Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com