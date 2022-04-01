Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 111 companies set new 52-week lows.

Interesting Points From Today's 52-Week Lows:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Citigroup (NYSE:C) .

Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

SELLAS Life Sciences Gr (NASDAQ:SLS) shares traded down 37.65% to reach its 52-week low, making it the biggest loser.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) shares actually gained 0.0%, rebounding after it reached its 52-week low.

Stocks dropping to new 52-week lows on Friday:

Citigroup (NYSE:C) shares set a new 52-week low of $52.10. The stock traded down 1.71%.

stock hit $0.27 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 11.33%. Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.11 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.74%.

