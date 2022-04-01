Overview Of Value Stocks In The Basic Materials Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the basic materials sector:

Schnitzer Steel Indus (NASDAQ:SCHN) - P/E: 7.74 Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) - P/E: 8.35 Nucor (NYSE:NUE) - P/E: 6.42 Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) - P/E: 3.35 Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) - P/E: 3.66

Schnitzer Steel Indus saw a decrease in earnings per share from 1.81 in Q4 to $1.58 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.4%, which has decreased by 0.01% from 1.41% last quarter.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum saw an increase in earnings per share from 6.15 in Q3 to $6.83 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.16%, which has increased by 0.36% from 1.8% last quarter.

This quarter, Nucor experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $7.28 in Q3 and is now $7.97. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.63%, which has decreased by 0.28% from 1.91% in the previous quarter.

Gerdau's earnings per share for Q4 sits at $0.37, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.62. Its most recent dividend yield is at 3.19%, which has decreased by 17.21% from 20.4% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, Olympic Steel reported earnings per share at $2.79, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at $4.09. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.5%, which has increased by 1.21% from 0.29% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.