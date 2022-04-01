Here's Why Baird Slashed PayPal's Price Target By 15%
- Baird analyst Colin Sebastian lowered the price target on PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) to $175 from $205 (51.3% upside) and kept an Outperform rating on the shares.
- He believed steady or even accelerating trends concerning merchant integration with digital wallets were a crucial medium and long-term positive for PayPal.
- However, Sebastian remained cautious near term on macro headwinds, slower growth, and competition. He still viewed PayPal as a secular winner.
- PayPal reported quarterly earnings of $1.11 per share, missing the consensus of $1.12. The Q4 sales of $6.90 billion beat the consensus of $6.86 billion.
- Recently, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on PayPal, citing product initiatives and secular tailwinds from the digitization of payments, e-commerce growth, and international expansion.
- Price Action: PYPL shares traded higher by 0.62% at $116.37 in the premarket on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for PYPL
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|B of A Securities
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
|Feb 2022
|Mizuho
|Maintains
|Buy
|Feb 2022
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Overweight
View More Analyst Ratings for PYPL
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech