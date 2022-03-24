 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amazon Prepares To Face Warehouse Union Vote In New York: WSJ
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2022 6:57am   Comments
Share:
Amazon Prepares To Face Warehouse Union Vote In New York: WSJ
  • Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) would face union elections at separate warehouses in the pro-union New York City in April, the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • The current and former workers at Amazon’s largest Staten Island warehouse look to become the first group of Amazon employees to unionize in the U.S.
  • The JFK8 warehouse, which employed 7,500 people, will vote from March 25 to 30. Workers at LDJ5, which employed 1,500 workers, will vote during the April 25 week.
  • The pro-union campaigners looked to improve pay, benefits, and working conditions. 
  • A mail-in revote is also underway at a company facility in Bessemer, Alabama, after Amazon was found to interfere and influence a contest against unionization.
  • In 2019, Amazon canceled plans for a significant expansion in Staten Island after activists, elected officials, and unions opposed the deal.
  • Price Action: AMZN shares traded higher by 0.18% at $3,274.14 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

4 Internet Stocks To Buy On The Dip
Pharmacist Managing Billion Dollar Cannabis-Focused Fund, Jason Wild Of TerrAscend: Meet Our Keynote Speakers
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
All The Stocks That Moved Wednesday From CNBC's 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'
Wix Shares Pop On New Integration With Amazon
Disney Channel Turkey Goes Off Air, With Disney+ Being Offered As Replacement
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Top Stories Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com