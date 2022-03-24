Amazon Prepares To Face Warehouse Union Vote In New York: WSJ
- Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) would face union elections at separate warehouses in the pro-union New York City in April, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- The current and former workers at Amazon’s largest Staten Island warehouse look to become the first group of Amazon employees to unionize in the U.S.
- The JFK8 warehouse, which employed 7,500 people, will vote from March 25 to 30. Workers at LDJ5, which employed 1,500 workers, will vote during the April 25 week.
- The pro-union campaigners looked to improve pay, benefits, and working conditions.
- A mail-in revote is also underway at a company facility in Bessemer, Alabama, after Amazon was found to interfere and influence a contest against unionization.
- In 2019, Amazon canceled plans for a significant expansion in Staten Island after activists, elected officials, and unions opposed the deal.
- Price Action: AMZN shares traded higher by 0.18% at $3,274.14 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.
