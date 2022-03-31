 Skip to main content

Papa John's Inks Refranchising Agreement With Sun Holdings
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 31, 2022 1:07pm   Comments
  • Papa John's International Inc (NASDAQ: PZZA) has re-franchised its majority stake in a joint venture between Papa Johns and Blue and Silver Ventures Ltd. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
  • Sun Holdings, one of Papa Johns largest domestic franchise partners, has assumed control of 90 Papa Johns restaurants in Texas.
  • Blue and Silver Ventures will continue to be a limited partner in the venture, and their share of ownership will remain unchanged.
  • "Sun Holdings is a proven, well-capitalized operator who understands our ambitious goals to expand the footprint of our brand," said Amanda Clark, Papa John's Chief Development Officer.
  • Price Action: PZZA shares are trading lower by 0.39% at $105.30 on the last check Thursday.

