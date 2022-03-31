22 Chinese Stocks To Watch Amid Compliance Dispute: Alibaba, Didi And More

Chinese stocks are getting crushed in Thursday's session. Here's what you need to know.

What Happened: Chinese stocks listed on American exchanges are trading lower, according to Benzinga Pro, due to delisting fears after a United States securities regulator lowered expectations of a deal to keep Chinese stocks listed on American exchanges.

The deal, under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act, was to require Chinese companies listed on American exchanges to give audit information to American regulators. Beijing is concerned about information security, to that end it will not share audit data.

Why It's Important: If the compliance and auditing requirements dealt by the SEC to China aren't fulfilled, Congress notes about 250 Chinese companies will have to suspend trading, as early as 2024.

Several stocks sensitive to the news and moving lower in Thursday's session include: