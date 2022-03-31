 Skip to main content

Tesla Model 3 Crashes Atop Parked Ambulance As Driver Mistakes Pedals

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 31, 2022 12:47pm   Comments
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) makes some of the safest cars on the road, with active safety features to help stop drivers from getting into an accident.

But that cannot prevent all accidents, especially when it comes to human error.

As shared by InsideEVs, a Tesla Model 3 crashed by driving over a ledge while attempting to park in San Diego, California. The owner accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brake, landing the Model 3 partially on top of an ambulance and partially on a ledge. Authorities confirmed the car was not on Autopilot and the driver accidentally used the accelerator instead of the brake.

According to San Diego Fire-Rescue on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), two people in the car were injured, and no one outside of the car was hurt. The injured were transported to the hospital and treated for minor issues. 

