 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Longeveron Shares Are Surging Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 31, 2022 9:50am   Comments
Share:
Why Longeveron Shares Are Surging Today

Longeveron Inc (NASDAQ: LGVN) shares are trading higher Thursday after the company announced the publication of results from a Phase 1 trial testing Lomecel-B on patients with mild Alzheimer's disease in "Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association."

The trial met its primary endpoint, demonstrating that Lomecel-B was well tolerated in this patient population. In addition, the data provided indications supporting further exploration of Lomecel-B, particularly the therapeutic potential to slow cognitive decline and improve quality of life in patients with Alzheimer's.

Longeveron is a a clinical-stage biopharma company developing cellular therapies for aging-related illnesses, chronic disorders and other specific life-threatening conditions.

See Also: EXCLUSIVE: Longeveron's Lomecel-B Data In Alzheimer's Disease Published In Medical Journal

LGVN 52-Week Range: $2.84 - $45.00

The stock was up 40.9% at $9.51 at time of publication, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: sbtlneet from Pixabay.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LGVN)

EXCLUSIVE: Longeveron's Lomecel-B Data In Alzheimer's Disease Published In Medical Journal
Healthspan, Not Lifespan Should Be the Focus of Anti-Aging Research, Says Longeveron
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 24, 2022
Longeveron Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2021 Financial Results And Operational Progress
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
LGVN: Longeveron Continues to Make Progress
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com