Why Longeveron Shares Are Surging Today

Longeveron Inc (NASDAQ: LGVN) shares are trading higher Thursday after the company announced the publication of results from a Phase 1 trial testing Lomecel-B on patients with mild Alzheimer's disease in "Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association."

The trial met its primary endpoint, demonstrating that Lomecel-B was well tolerated in this patient population. In addition, the data provided indications supporting further exploration of Lomecel-B, particularly the therapeutic potential to slow cognitive decline and improve quality of life in patients with Alzheimer's.

Longeveron is a a clinical-stage biopharma company developing cellular therapies for aging-related illnesses, chronic disorders and other specific life-threatening conditions.

LGVN 52-Week Range: $2.84 - $45.00

The stock was up 40.9% at $9.51 at time of publication, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: sbtlneet from Pixabay.