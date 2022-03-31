Why Is KULR Technology Group Stock Surging Today?

KULR Technology Group Inc (AMEX:KULR) shares are trading higher Thursday morning after the company announced it secured a contract with NASA to test lithium-ion cells going into future battery packs designed for the Artemis Program.

The Artemis Program is a series of United States-led international human spaceflight programs. The first launch is scheduled for May. KULR performed the tests on cells in reserve for upcoming Artemis missions as well as other pending critical manned space voyages.

KULR Technology Group is a developer of next-generation lithium-ion battery safety and thermal management technologies.

KULR 52-Week Range: $1.77 - $3.81

The stock was up 8.23% at $2.50 at press time.

Photo: Noupload from Pixabay.