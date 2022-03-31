Vipshop Plans $1B Share Buyback Program
- Vipshop Holdings Ltd (NYSE: VIPS) board of directors has authorized a new share repurchase program for up to $1 billion of its American depositary shares or Class A ordinary shares over the next 24-month period.
- The company's board will review the share repurchase program periodically and may authorize adjusting its terms and size.
- The company held $2.7 billion in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
- Vipshop Holdings is an online discount retailer for brands in China.
- Price Action: VIPS shares are trading higher by 8.58% at $10.00 in premarket on the last check Thursday.
