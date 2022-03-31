 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vipshop Plans $1B Share Buyback Program
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 31, 2022 6:31am   Comments
Share:
Vipshop Plans $1B Share Buyback Program
  • Vipshop Holdings Ltd (NYSE: VIPSboard of directors has authorized a new share repurchase program for up to $1 billion of its American depositary shares or Class A ordinary shares over the next 24-month period.
  • The company's board will review the share repurchase program periodically and may authorize adjusting its terms and size.
  • The company held $2.7 billion in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
  • Vipshop Holdings is an online discount retailer for brands in China.
  • Price Action: VIPS shares are trading higher by 8.58% at $10.00 in premarket on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VIPS)

80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Buybacks General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com