 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Rocket Companies Shares Inched Higher After-Hours Today
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 30, 2022 10:23pm   Comments
Share:
Why Rocket Companies Shares Inched Higher After-Hours Today

Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT) CEO Jay Farner purchased nearly $100,000 worth of shares in the real estate and mortgage firm on Wednesday.

What Happened: Farner purchased 8,900 Rocket shares at an average price of $11.1961, according to a filing made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The CEO owns 1,509,307 Rocket shares after the transaction in direct form, according to the filing. The stake is worth nearly $16.8 million at Wednesday’s closing price of $11.15.

Rocket shares rose 1.3% in the after-hours session to $11.29, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

See Also: How To Buy Rocket Companies (RKT) Shares 

Why It Matters: Last week, the Detroit, Michigan-based company filed a Form 8-K with the SEC indicating that Farner entered into a purchase plan to buy Rocket stock.

Farner will have no influence or control over stock purchases under the terms of the plan, which allows him to buy up to $36 million of Rocket shares between March 30 and Dec. 30.

Rocket short percent of float has risen to 21.67% with 21.84 million shares sold short.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RKT)

Peering Into Rocket Companies Inc. Class A Common Stock's Recent Short Interest
What's Going On With Rocket Mortgage Shares Today?
Top News In Fintech And Beyond For March 21, 2022
Perfect March Madness Bracket? Don't Count On It: The Longshot And Potential Impossible Odds
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Jay FarnerNews Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas Real Estate Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com